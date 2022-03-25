"Oxygen thief" - William Regal and former WWE Superstar have heartwarming Twitter interaction

Former NXT general manager William Regal had a heartwarming Twitter exchange with former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano.

The latter worked with the WWE from 2015 until 2021. Initially signing for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, he became an NXT mainstay for most of the brand's celebrated black-and-gold era, winning every title the brand has to offer.

Having spent so long with NXT, Gargano is undoubtedly no stranger to William Regal, who was an integral part of the show both on-screen and off for many years.

Regal recently took to Twitter to announce his WrestleCon appearance. This prompted a response from Johnny, who told Regal that he would find him.

In response, the British Brawler playfully called Gargano an "oxygen thief." After this, Gargano shared an image of the two men embracing.

Check out the Twitter exchange below:

William Regal @RealKingRegal I’ll be appearing at #wrestlecon on Saturday. I’ll be easy to find. Nice suit, outrageously delicious hair, blonde with a few sugar whiffs and a well lived in face. #BlackpoolCombatClub I’ll be appearing at #wrestlecon on Saturday. I’ll be easy to find. Nice suit, outrageously delicious hair, blonde with a few sugar whiffs and a well lived in face. #BlackpoolCombatClub https://t.co/hIkrIAczER

Johnny Gargano parted ways with WWE on December 10, 2021, after choosing not to renew his contract.

What has William Regal been doing since leaving WWE?

WWE shockingly parted ways with William Regal in 2022, ending his 22-year-long tenure.

Working as the head of talent development and an on-screen authority figure on NXT, Regal was a valuable asset to the company. Soon after, All Elite Wrestling boss Tony Khan signed Regal.

In March 2022, the company hosted its Revolution pay-per-view, in which the former WWE mainstay made his debut. He stopped a brawl between former WWE Champions Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, two men that Regal has mentored over the years.

The British Brawler soon convinced the duo to team up. Under Regal's management, the team is currently known as the Blackpool Combat Club.

What do you think about Regal & Gargano's Twitter exchange? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy