William Regal laid out on tonight's NXT

Tonight's episode of NXT closed with the image of General Manager William Regal laid out cold at the feet of NXT Champion Karrion Kross in the parking lot and an irate Samoa Joe chasing after him after he got away in his car.

Joe presided over as the guest referee for Kross' NXT Championship match against Johnny Gargano on last week's episode and after Kross successfully retained the title, he made Joe pass out after locking in the Kross Jacket.

Now, Joe has returned to the black and yellow brand as a special enforcer for Regal to maintain order and on the terms that he won't lay a finger on an NXT Superstar unless he is provoked.

Because of what transpired last week, Joe had the right to come out tonight at the Capitol Wrestling Center and call out Kross. However, Regal came out to the ring as well and pleaded with Joe to settle things peacefully.

However, Joe, who is understandably furious, argued that Regal can't control Kross and that the Samoan Submission Machine is the only one who can put him under control.

"You can consider me PROVOKED... @WWEKarrionKross needs to be CONTROLLED. You can't control him, and you know it. I am here to put him under CONTROL." - @SamoaJoe to @RealKingRegal #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LHQPRCgGCy — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 21, 2021

The rest of the night saw Joe waiting in front of the main entrance to the CWC in search of Kross.

When there was still no sign of the NXT Champion by the end of the night, Joe marched down to the ring once again demanding for Kross to come out. The Herald of Doomsday then appeared on the Titantron and claimed that being NXT Champion meant he could do whatever he wanted.

The camera then cut to the image of Regal lying at Kross' feet with the latter taunting Joe and questioning if he felt he was in control.

Will Samoa Joe be the one to dethrone the NXT Champion?

Given Joe's heated rivalry with Kross, the two-time NXT Champion can challenge Kross for the NXT title at the upcoming TakeOver: 36 which would also mark the in-ring return of Samoan Submission Machine after nearly a year.

It remains to be seen if Joe will be the one to dethrone Kross and become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion.

