William Regal details odd first encounter with "completely naked" WWE Hall of Famer 

Former WWE Superstar William Regal recently recapped his first-ever interaction with Dusty Rhodes in the mid-1990s.

The Englishman signed for WCW in 1993, where Dusty Rhodes worked as a part-time in-ring performer and ringside manager. Given his legendary status in the wrestling business, The American Dream was heavily revered backstage by many of his peers.

Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal discussed the first time he met Dusty Rhodes when the wrestling legend was wearing nothing but cowboy boots.

"So I’ve got to meet Dusty Rhodes. Doug Dillinger doesn’t know me yet ,so he just looked at me [and says] ‘this way.’ So I followed Doug Dillinger down this, you have to go down this little ramp and then centre stage backstage is all these little rooms, like a little hallway and then little rooms off it. And I get led to the very end of this and there’s nobody there."

He further elaborated on his initial interaction with the legend:

"There’s nobody there. And Doug Dillinger points into this one room and I opened the door and I walk in. And in this little 12 by 12 room in the middle of it is sat in a chair with nothing else there, Dusty Rhodes completely naked except for a pair of cowboy boots on. And he’s just sat there." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Gentleman Villain Podcast @GentlemanRegal



Get “Stheven……” now, ad-free, and early at This week's episode: Mr. @RealKingRegal offers his unique and extraordinary storytelling and wrestling advice centered loosely around his arrival in WCW in the early 90s.Get “Stheven……” now, ad-free, and early at AdFreeShows.com This week's episode: Mr. @RealKingRegal offers his unique and extraordinary storytelling and wrestling advice centered loosely around his arrival in WCW in the early 90s.Get “Stheven……” now, ad-free, and early at AdFreeShows.com! 🇬🇧👊 https://t.co/wxtHpuZT0u

The legendary star passed away on June 11, 2015, after suffering kidney failure at the age of 69.

William Regal and Dusty Rhodes became very close friends

Later in their wrestling careers, both men worked as coaches for WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

During that time, the two veterans developed a strong bond that enabled them to mesh their creative minds together.

William Regal @RealKingRegal 4 years ago today the world lost a one of a kind human being. From 25 Jan ‘93 until that time Dusty Rhodes was at times my boss, mentor,friend and person who I enjoyed the company of as much as anyone. He allowed me to create, enjoy and laugh. I miss him . 4 years ago today the world lost a one of a kind human being. From 25 Jan ‘93 until that time Dusty Rhodes was at times my boss, mentor,friend and person who I enjoyed the company of as much as anyone. He allowed me to create, enjoy and laugh. I miss him . https://t.co/RLQyrmX3UG

Like the rest of the wrestling world, William Regal was disheartened after Rhodes passed away in 2015, as Dusty was one of the first people outside of the UK to give the Englishman a chance at wrestling in the United States.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far