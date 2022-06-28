William Regal hails WWE legend as best ever "seller" in the ring

Former WWE Superstar William Regal recently praised the in-ring expertise of The Undertaker and the latter's ability to sell moves.

The art of selling is to make the crowd believe that the maneuvers performers are being hit with hurt twice as hard. This adds to the drama and the intensity of the contest.

Speaking on his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal noted that for him, The Undertaker is the best in-ring seller of all time.

"In my opinion, the greatest, if you want to call it, seller – the greatest reactor in the entire industry is The Undertaker, especially when he came back with more of a fighting style,” Regal stated. “Going into WrestleMania with Shawn Michaels, two matches at that time, you knew that he wasn’t going to lose, right? Nobody thought the streak was going to end, right? … He does such a good job." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite his imposing size, The Deadman ensured that no matter the result, his opponents came out of the match looking stronger in the fans' eyes.

William Regal on his WWE release

After working for the company for over two decades, the former general manager of RAW and NXT was released in January 2022.

In what seemed to be a surprising decision for many wrestling fans, William Regal stated on The Sessions podcast that his release was good for business.

"I was expecting it, to be honest,” Regal said. “It makes perfect business sense, as well. You can’t have somebody else come in when everybody there is still coming up to me and asking me what should they be doing … It was the perfect storm, and then [Triple H] got ill.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Since leaving WWE, the Englishman has found a new home in AEW. He is currently the manager for the hard-hitting stable, The Blackpool Combat Club.

