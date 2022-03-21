"It needed some kind of change" - William Regal reflects on his involvement with WWE NXT

William Regal has opened up about his role with WWE NXT, where he was also the on-screen General Manager of the brand.

The former King of the Ring winner was released from the company alongside other NXT talents, including Samoa Joe, in January. He's currently signed to rival promotion All Elite Wrestling, where he manages former WWE Champions Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

During his recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, William Regal reflected on his involvement with NXT, stating that he was the first person that Triple H hired.

“NXT had started, I was the first person, as far as I know, that H [Triple H] pulled in and said, ‘what’s your vision for this? Right, okay.’ We did what we did and it was a great thing for a lot of people. Now, it was a great success, and I have no ill will at all for anyone. I am really happy. Because it needed some kind of change, because things had changed. This place had come along and different things, so it needed [it]," said Regal. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

William Regal comments on working with Canyon Ceman in WWE

Regal also spoke about working as a talent scout with Canyon Ceman. He admitted that Ceman is a great person, while explaining their relationship.

“My job, a lot of it was to fill up Network content, or ‘maybes.’ We may be going there, or ‘the TV has just gone on in such and such, we need somebody from there, we need somebody from there.’ Canyon Ceman, who I worked for and with, is a hell of a fella, a wonderful fella. When he came onboard, Triple H said, ‘can you just look after him?’ I said, ‘right.’"

William Regal made an unexpected AEW debut at Revolution where he confronted Moxley and Bryan, two wrestling veterans, and joined forces with them.

