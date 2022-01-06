Former NXT General Manager William Regal released from WWE - Reports

WWE has released former NXT General Manager William Regal.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Regal is among the names of staff and personnel that the company released today. The former NXT General Manager is the most surprising name among them.
Regal has been part of WWE NXT for almost the entire duration of the black and gold brand. Triple H even said at one point that Regal would have a job with him at NXT for as long as he wanted one. This news certainly comes as a shock today as the company continues to make changes to the NXT brand.
William Regal and several other names have been released by WWE
Regal wasn't the only name released today. Other names that have reportedly been released are the brothers Scott Armstrong and "Road Dogg" Jesse James, the latter was one of Triple H's right hand men when he was running the black and gold version of NXT.
Other names include Dave Kapoor (FKA Ranjin Singh), Ryan Katz, and Ace Steel.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding the latest round of WWE releases within NXT and the Performance Center.
