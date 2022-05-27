WWE veteran William Regal reportedly planned to sign AEW talent before release

Wrestling legend William Regal disclosed that he was in talks to sign several current AEW stars to NXT before his release.

The former NXT General Manager had been a crucial figure in the decision-making of the developmental brand since 2014. During his time with the company, he employed several young stars. He was released from the company in January of this year.

Regal shocked the wrestling world by debuting on AEW at the brand's Revolution 2022 pay-per-view when he walked out to the ring amidst the brawl that broke out between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Talksport's Alex McCarthy recently took to Twitter to state that Regal had informed him of his plans to sign AEW wrestlers Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks, and Wheeler Yuta to NXT prior to WWE changing their direction.

"William Regal told me he was planning to sign Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks and Wheeler Yuta to NXT before WWE “changed directive”," McCarthy wrote.

William Regal was onboard with Vince McMahon's idea to revamp NXT

In September last year, the developmental brand had undergone a re-branding and was referred to NXT 2.0. Many veterans and fans had mixed reactions pertaining to the overall transformation of the then black and gold brand.

During a recent interaction on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, the former WWE Superstar stated that he agreed with McMahon's decision to transform the brand.

"When I heard last summer that we wanted to revamp, I was like, ‘Great!’ When I actually heard what Mr. McMahon wanted, I was all for that… I don’t know if anybody knew that I was open to the fact that I wanted to be a big part of that because I was."

Since his debut in AEW, he has associated himself with the Blackpool Combat Club comprising of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

The faction is set to face his former nemesis Chris Jericho and JAS at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event at the end of this month with Regal at ringside.

