William Regal reveals how he wanted to become a clown

William Regal is currently the general manager of WWE NXT. Regal also has a backstage role as WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

William Regal was recently a guest on the Swerve City podcast. During the interview, Regal revealed his childhood dream of being a clown or a comedian if he didn't become a pro wrestler. Regal added that he got to do all three as a wrestler and also spoke about how much he enjoyed doing comedy:

"I can’t honestly think of any time when I didn’t say that’s what I want to do for a living. It was three things. I wanted to be either a wrestler, a clown or a comedian. And that was it. And I’ve always thought that I got to do all three doing this…. I’ve absolutely thrived on doing [comedy] because I was somehow gonna get into that world. Wrestling being number one, but I didn’t know if I had the ability or didn’t know how to do it. But I knew I was gonna try and get into some kind of world. I knew that real life wasn’t for me. So this wrestling or this comedy or this whatever, I’m gonna figure out a way and get into it." H/T: WrestleZone

A quick look at William Regal's WWE career

William Regal first signed with WWE in 1998. He briefly returned to WCW before returning to WWE in 2000. During his WWE career, Regal was successful both as a wrestler and as a general manager. Regal was a four-time European Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a multiple-time Hardcore Champion.

He also won the King of the Ring tournament in 2008. William Regal retired from in ring action in 2017.