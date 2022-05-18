"You can't make them love it" - WWE legend shares the advice he was given by Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano always has good advice, even for legends of the industry.

During William Regal's time in NXT, he formed close relationships with many of the talents in the WWE Performance Center. This included former NXT Triple Crown winner Johnny Gargano.

William Regal was the latest guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing the cycles that some wrestlers have in the industry compared to others, Regal recalled something that Gargano told him right before he was released by the company.

"Johnny Gargano told me something before I left, 'You can make wrestlers, but you can't make them love it.' At the end of the day, it's the biggest wrestling school in the world. People are going to come and go or people have their run." [H/T: Fightful]

Will Johnny Gargano be on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday?

William Regal surprisingly arrived at AEW Revolution earlier this year following a matchup between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. This was the foundation of the formation of The Blackpool Combat Club.

The quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup continue this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, as Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe is scheduled to face a "Joker" mystery opponent.

Several names have been speculated over the past couple of weeks of who Samoa Joe's opponent might be. The two most popular guesses being Johnny Gargano and Claudio Castagnoli (the former Cesaro).

With there also being a "Joker" in the women's tournament as well, this has led to many fans assuming that Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae will make their All Elite Wrestling debuts this Wednesday night.

William Regal's time in All Elite Wrestling thus far has been a breath of fresh air for the former NXT General Manager. Fans are heavily speculating that Gargano might be coming in next. Will we see him on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday? We'll find out soon enough.

