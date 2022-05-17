Former WWE star on what Cesaro should do next 

William Regal recently shared his thoughts on what the next step should be for former WWE Superstar Cesaro in his wrestling career.

Cesaro has been wrestling for over 20 years and spent 11 of those performing for WWE. During his time with the company, the King of Swing captured multiple tag team titles and also won the inaugural Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Despite his undeniable athleticism and occasional moments in the limelight, WWE never seemed willing to pull the creative trigger on the Swiss superstar.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, William Regal stated how Cesaro should focus on his family when it comes to deciding on the next move in his career.

"I just think that he needs to do whatever he feels is right for his family." Regal added: "He dresses like a star. As a human being, he speaks five languages perfectly. He can represent your company anywhere. That’s before we even get into the ring. If you don’t think that, maybe there’s something wrong somewhere." H/T WrestlingNewsCo

Both William Regal and the former United States Champion have gone down similar paths in their careers. They both performed for European promotions and later found success as top WWE Superstars.

Could Cesaro be on his way to AEW?

After leaving WWE in February 2022, speculation as to whether the Swiss Superman may head to AEW started doing the rounds.

A strong contingency of wrestling fans are keen to see the wrestling veteran sign for the new promotion and become part of the business' newest and most violent stable, 'The Blackpool Combat Club.' The stable is led by William Regal and consists of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

During a recent media scrum, AEW president Tony Khan spoke of his admiration for Cesaro.

"I do like him a lot. And I have to say I met him many years ago and he’s a real gentleman, Claudio. I have a ton of respect for him as a pro wrestler. I think he’s a great athlete. He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal athlete, let’s be honest. His strength is tip-top, he has very few peers in the power department. And also mentally, he puts great matches together, he’s got great psychology and just a great guy. So yeah it’s always something I’d be open to [working with Cesaro]" H/T WrestleTalk

Given his wrestling pedigree and popularity with the vast majority of fans, Cesaro would certainly be an exciting addition to AEW.

Edited by Prem Deshpande