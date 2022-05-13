"What have I got to knock?" - William Regal clears the air about his WWE release

AEW manager William Regal has opened up about his recent departure from WWE.

Regal is known for his work ethic and longevity in the world of professional wrestling. He was a mainstay in WCW throughout the 90s, then had a career resurgence in WWE in the 2000s.

After retiring from in-ring competition, Regal continued as a backstage producer and on-screen personality. Notably, he acted as general manager of NXT for several years before making the jump to AEW. He now appears as the mentor for Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta in The Blackpool Combat Club.

In a recent interview with Chris Mueller of B/R, Regal cleared the air regarding his WWE release:

“People ask me ‘well you just been let go from WWE.’ Well yeah. I had a job there for 21 years. What have I got to say that’s bad about WWE? And any of these horror stories people hear about, I didn’t have any of them. I had an incredible run on the main roster with the understanding that I walked in, you know I don’t count the first time I was there because I can’t remember it, and that’s on me. (...) I’ve lived a charmed life. So what have I got to knock?” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Regal worked for various British promotions before coming to America and working for WCW in 1993. The 54-year-old has been outspoken about his gratitude toward Vince McMahon since his departure from WWE.

William Regal talks about his WWE tenure

After leaving WCW, William Regal worked with WWE for over two decades. From winning King of the Ring to acting as NXT General Manager, Regal played a plethora of roles in his WWE tenure.

With his prolific career entering its final leg, the former Intercontinental Champion has taken the time to reflect on his years in WWE. Speaking to Chris Mueller, Regal recalled Vince McMahon's trust in his ability to pull off whatever he was tasked with:

“I was very fortunate there because Mr. McMahon trusted me with whatever he gave me. When I hear these stories about people about having to do these different things, I was given ideas and it was just ‘go and do it.’ And I always had the attitude of ‘let’s just make it work.’ So I’ve just got at it and done it." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It's safe to say that William Regal had a very fruitful career in WWE and he holds no grudges against the company or the people in it. Regal is currently writing a new chapter of his career in AEW, and is working closely alongside a new generation of wrestling stars.

