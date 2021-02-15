MSK win the Men's NXT Dusty Classic following a mat classic with GYV

At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, MSK and Grizzled Young Veterans faced each other in the finals of this year's Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. After putting on a clinic, MSK defeated the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions to win the 2021 version of the tourney.

The team of Wes Lee and Nash Carter were then presented with the prestigious Dusty Cup by NXT General Manager William Regal with much fanfare from the NXT Universe at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

MSK have now earned themselves the opportunity to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships, which are currently being held by Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch somewhere down the line. Zack Gibson and James Drake will have to refocus their goals after coming up short in the Dusty Cup finals for the second consecutive time.

MSK defeats GYV at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

The match between the two teams started with the fan-favorites MSK going at the Grizzled Young Veterans from the moment the bell rang.

Both teams then went on to deliver a breath-taking tag-team classic which got the fans at the edge of their seats. As expected, MSK showcased their acrobatic prowess which gelled well with Gibson and Drake's technical mat-wrestling style.

GYV had moments where it felt like they could walk out as the winners but in the end, MSK's Hart Attack/Blockbuster combination on Drake helped them secure a pinfall victory.