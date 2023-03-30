"Wish he was alive to see it" - Wrestling world reacts to Tim White getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE announced that longtime referee Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023 as the recipient of the Warrior Award. Wrestling fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

White was active in the company from 1985 to 2004, and during his career, he refereed some of the most iconic matches in the history of the business. This includes the infamous Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind at the 1998 King of the Ring pay-per-view, which many fans still talk about to this day.

The former WWE official sadly passed away on June 19 last year at the age of 68. He will receive the 2023 Warrior Award, making him the first referee to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He will be inducted alongside Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler and Andy Kaufman.

After WWE announced Tim White's induction, many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter in a series of tweets, which you can check out below.

Chris Jericho vs. Christian at WrestleMania XX was the last bout that Tim White officiated. He sustained an injury while performing the final three-count of the match and proceeded to retire.

