"Wish he was alive to see it" - Wrestling world reacts to Tim White getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 30, 2023 07:05 IST
WWE announced that longtime referee Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023 as the recipient of the Warrior Award. Wrestling fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

White was active in the company from 1985 to 2004, and during his career, he refereed some of the most iconic matches in the history of the business. This includes the infamous Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind at the 1998 King of the Ring pay-per-view, which many fans still talk about to this day.

The former WWE official sadly passed away on June 19 last year at the age of 68. He will receive the 2023 Warrior Award, making him the first referee to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He will be inducted alongside Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler and Andy Kaufman.

After WWE announced Tim White's induction, many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter in a series of tweets, which you can check out below.

#timwhite entering the wwe hall of fame with the warrior award is absolutely deserved. love it. good person, good award. just wish he was alive to see it
This is becoming the most EPIC #WWEHOF ever. So glad I got to meet Tim White at a Bar before RAW Reunion in 2019. Such a nice man. Much deserved! twitter.com/wwe/status/164… https://t.co/a4DQ3EwcIe
Congratulations to the family of the late great Tim White. @wwe Hall of Fame inductee 2023. This is from 2014 WM Axxess. Met Tim several times. Always so kind and gracious especially to my kids. Thank you Tim. 🙏🙏Well deserved! #WWEHallOfFame #WrestleMania #FriendlyTap https://t.co/RW1gZ0ZGKp
When Ever you met Tim White he was a true gentleman who would spend hours talking to the crowd at WWWF shows congratulations boss on making the Hall of Fame https://t.co/Yu8zZnH6ek
So deserving. I know he's very controversial, but this is what Warrior meant when he talked about this award. Tim White was an incredible referee, but even better person behind the scenes, so he deserves it. I really wish he was alive to accept it. twitter.com/PWInsidercom/s…
A well deserved Hall of Fame inductee. I wish Tim White would have been given his flowers before he passed on. But his memory will always live on. https://t.co/HAzToMsus7
Well deserved of the Warrior Award!!! Honoring the late Tim White in a magnificent way #WWEHOF twitter.com/WWE/status/164…
Tim White will receive the Warrior Award at #WWEHOFReally emotional video package shown to announce on #WWETheBump Much deserved 💛 https://t.co/N1yzqkG3AA
Tim White deserves this. He was one of the few people that Andre the Giant loved and listened to. Also as Andre's handler, you KNOW he was a patient man! Well deserved! twitter.com/WWE/status/164…
Seeing Tim White going in to the a hall makes me happy. Met him at a few signings and he remembered me and liked seeing the progress on my poster.

Chris Jericho vs. Christian at WrestleMania XX was the last bout that Tim White officiated. He sustained an injury while performing the final three-count of the match and proceeded to retire.

