"With WWE, things change" - JONAH fka Bronson Reed on plans to face the NXT Champion before his release (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, now known as JONAH, revealed what plans the company had in store for him prior to his surprise release. During the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's InSide Kradle, he claimed that the backstage idea for him was to face the NXT Champion down the road.

Earlier in the year, JONAH won the NXT North American Championship by beating Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage Match. In doing so, he became the first Australian Superstar to hold the title.

JONAH @JONAHISHERE Just wanted to break the silence. Just wanted to break the silence. https://t.co/RLYyRMDV7Z

However, JONAH soon dropped the gold to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, thanks to interference from Hit Row. The loss meant that the former's title reign came to an end after 42 days.

"Some people get told what their future might hold what the story might be going, you know, further down the track and I was sort of given that by Hunter himself and I worked closely with Shawn Michaels, as well." JONAH continued, "So I sort of had tracked out that I was going to be North American Champion, be sort of that strong North American Champion that defends his belt all the way till the end of the year and eventually, face off with the NXT Champion. So that was the story that was going to happen but then obviously, with WWE, things change on a week to week basis."

JONAH fka Bronson Reed was let go by WWE in August

Following a match against Adam Cole, the Australian star was let go by WWE on August 6. During his time with WWE, JONAH was regarded as one of the most popular superstars in all of NXT.

Also Read

At one point, there was talk of him even moving up to the main roster. However, none of those plans came to fruition as he departed WWE.

Since being released by the company, JONAH has made it clear that he wants to continue in the world of professional wrestling, and it remains to be seen what his next destination is.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo remembers a story Owen Hart refused to participate in right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far