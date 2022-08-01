Wrestling veteran thinks two popular Superstars could return to WWE with Triple H in charge

Sasha Banks and Naomi, along with several other Superstars, are speculated to be returning to WWE.

Boss n' Glow walked out of the company earlier this year over creative differences. They surrendered the Women's Tag Team Championships to John Laurinaitis and walked out of RAW. With Vince's recent retirement, The Game taking creative control, and suprise returns during Summerslam, have fueled rumors of their return.

Dutch Mantell recently made an appearance on the Tru Heel Heat podcast. He mentioned that Sasha Banks and Naomi could consider returning to the company with Triple H managing the creative team.

He even mentioned that Bryan Danielson could evaluate his movement after his AEW contract comes to an end:

"I think when Triple H took over, a lot of people reevaluated their opinion about the ability of WWE," said Mantell. "I think we may see Sasha Banks back maybe, I don't know. But if I'm getting $30,000 a signing, I may wanna stay with that I think. And Naomi, I think you might see her back. I think you may see Bryan Danielson, I don't know what his contract is in AEW." (From 26:27 - 27:02)

You can watch the full video here:

Mantell feels Vince McMahon was stonewalling WWE talent

During the conversation, Mantell stated that several WWE talents may have been creatively stifled with Vince McMahon in charge.

He mentioned that with the former CEO out of the way, several talents could consider returning to the company:

"I think you had a lot of guys change their minds. If Vince was stonewalling them all this time, that was their biggest obstacle. Now that he's out of the way, I think they might be willing to talk and negotiate a little more," he added. (From 27:03 - 27:22)

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Triple H will take over creative duties for WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement Triple H will take over creative duties for WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement https://t.co/gSap39ZPBD

Mantell went on to say that Vince was the reason for making WWE successful. He also stated that having new blood in the form of Triple H leading the creative process would be best for the business. He reiterated that The Cerebral Assassin would bring in new ideas for the product.

Which other superstars do you think will return to WWE? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Tru Heel Heat Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

