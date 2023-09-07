"Without a doubt" - Hall of Famer claims current champion could take Roman Reigns' position as the top guy in WWE

Roman Reigns is the centerpiece of WWE and arguably the most over superstar in all of pro wrestling. Reigns has not only been dominating the company with his record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign but also with his performances that have attention to detail and nuances that put him above most others.

Speaking of which, Gunther has recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. This was acknowledged by the commentary team after The Ring General defeated Chad Gable to retain his belt on this week's episode of RAW.

On the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about the Austrian megastar, who has had a parallel title reign that rivals The Tribal Chief's in WWE. When asked about Gunther's potential as world champion and if he could take up the role Roman Reigns is currently in, Ray didn't hesitate to share his opinion:

"Without a doubt," he said. "[A] Throwback champion." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Since June 10, 2022, Gunther has been walking the grounds of both brands weekly on WWE television. Along the way, he has brought back prestige to the second-oldest belt in the company's history.

Gunther is second to only one former WWE Intercontinental Champion as the greatest, opines Bully Ray

The Hall of Famer revealed that his favorite Intercontinental Champion of all time is Pedro Morales. Since he grew up watching the legendary star, it's hard for Ray to see anybody else at number one.

However, The Ring General might just be the greatest ever to hold the prestigious belt if it wasn't for this sentimental value:

"The real Intercontinental Championship and champion to me was Pedro Morales, and now second in my eyes is GUNTHER," Bully said. "The only reason I say second in my eyes is because Pedro was the guy I grew up on. He set the tone, he set the standard, and he became a World Heavyweight Champion. So yeah, I understand the amount of days as champion that GUNTHER is number one, but GUNTHER is my number two right now, only because Pedro was, always was my one." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

While doing an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther shared his feelings on stepping into the ring opposite The Tribal Chief. The Austrian, as it turns out, is not very keen on it. Read more here.

