"Without our fans, we don’t have a product" - Stephanie McMahon on the return of the WWE Universe

We are only a few short weeks away from the WWE Universe, returning to Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. A return that is very much welcomed by Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the return of the WWE Universe. McMahon didn't mix words when it came to how important fans are to the WWE product.

“Without our fans, we don’t have a product,” Stephanie McMahon said. “We are so excited to return to our fans in July, and then again in August for SummerSlam. Our new tagline is ‘Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ That word together means everything. This is something we’re going to feel, sharing this passion while we’re back together."

Stephanie McMahon: “People from all over the world are coming back together, & I can’t wait to feel their energy, & hear the loud cheers and boos, & be overwhelmed by that shock and awe. I can’t wait to have everybody back and overdeliver on expectations.”https://t.co/OWcXJS4Qit — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) June 21, 2021

Stephanie McMahon says WWE will overdeliver on expectations when fans return

While the WWE Universe will be back for Money in the Bank, most eyes are already looking toward SummerSlam in Las Vegas, which will be held in the stadium that's the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium. Stephanie McMahon says they have some surprises in store for the WWE Universe at their second biggest show of the year.

“SummerSlam is special,” Stephanie McMahon said. “It’s the first time we’re going to an NFL stadium [for SummerSlam], and it’s only the second time we’ve ever been in a stadium. It’s about bringing people together and celebrating these huge moments. This will be our biggest pay-per-view with full capacity [since Elimination Chamber in March 2020], and we can’t wait to show off our surprises, too."

Closing out the interview, Stephanie McMahon made a pretty bold claim when she said that WWE would overdeliver on fans' expectations once they return. Whether or not this happens remains to be seen.

"This is more than welcome back; it’s welcome home," Stephanie McMahon said. "People from all over the world are coming back together, and I can’t wait to feel their energy, and hear the loud cheers and boos, and be overwhelmed by that shock and awe. I can’t wait to have everybody back and overdeliver on expectations.”

In an interview with @SINow, @StephMcMahon said, “Our new tagline is ‘Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ That word together means everything. This is something we’re going to feel, sharing this passion while we’re back together.”https://t.co/80ON4CB2Yr — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 21, 2021

Are you excited for the return of the WWE Universe? What type of response do you see them giving the WWE product in its current state? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Greg Bush