"Don't know that we can do that" – Former WWE star apprehensive of Hall of Fame spot in The Rock-led faction (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Wolfie D spoke about his desire for the Nation of Domination to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Wolfie D and James Dundee (fka J.C. Ice) were part of WWE back in the mid to late 90s as the tag team PG-13. After several feuds in the tag team division, the two men joined The Nation of Domination and had a stellar run with the stable until their release in 1997.

Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda UnSKripted, Wolfie D mentioned that it would be great to see his former faction in the Hall of Fame. However, he detailed how James Dundee had a lot of bad blood with the company, and he wasn't sure how it would all work out.

"It would be so cool. I wish we could. But I think that Jamie has got so much heat, I just don't know that we can do that. I don't know," said Wolfie. (From 9:43 - 10:03)

The Nation of Domination helped build The Rock as a bonafide star in WWE

One of the most dominant factions of the Attitude Era, The Nation of Domination forged a path as trailblazers in WWE. Originally led by Ron Simmons (aka Farooq), the faction included several wrestlers such as PG-13, Crush, D'Lo Brown, and Savio Vega.

The faction's biggest acquisition came in the form of The Rock turning heel and joining them. The third-generation superstar quickly took over leadership duties from Farooq and emerged as one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. The group broke up in late 1998 as Rocky was set to embark on a solo run.

