Woman who was attacked online for "groping" WWE star CM Punk finally breaks silence

CM Punk was mistreated at a recent WWE show, and he handled it professionally. However, the woman in question was attacked online for her unbecoming behavior.

Online model Morgan Moore got too handsy with The Best in the World in Nottingham, England, while he was clicking pictures with fans. This made the 46-year-old wrestler very uncomfortable. But the incident did not lead to anything nasty, as he finally clicked the picture and walked away.

On X (formerly Twitter), Morgan Moore claimed she was unaware that fans were not allowed to touch wrestlers while the latter interacted with them. She then seemingly took a dig at the demographic of the WWE fans, before revealing that she had apologized to CM Punk right then and there:

"I didn’t know there was a rule that you can’t put your arms around a wrestler but given a lot wrestling fans hygiene is questionable this makes sense. I apologised at the time for being too aggressive trying to do that for a pic when they came back and took photos on my phone," Morgan Moore wrote on X.

Moore also made Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes uncomfortable, who is seen in the clip she shared above with her post.

What had actually happened between Morgan Moore and CM Punk at the WWE live event?

When CM Punk attempted to click a selfie with Morgan Moore, she touched his shoulder. Punk then warned her, but she touched him again on his lower body. After repeatedly failing to correct her mistake, the 46-year-old wrestler bluntly told her, "I’m going to punch you in the face."

Morgan Moore continues to berate The Best in the World and "smelly wrestling marks" on her socials. She also shared a snap with Punk clicked before this incident, claiming that she did not know who Punk was then but posed because one of the people in her group had a mutual friend.

The model's explanation supposedly did not come across as remorseful.

