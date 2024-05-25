Women's Champion reacts to Nia Jax's dominating performance in the Queen Of The Ring final

Bayley has taken note of the performance of the newly crowned Queen of the Ring and reacted on her social media. Nia Jax has been on a dominating run since her return to WWE last year. She has become one of the fiercest competitors in the women's roster, showing her worth by winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament defeating Lyra Valkyria.

Nia Jax beat superstars of the caliber of Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair on SmackDown to make her way to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. On the other hand, Lyra Valkyria beat Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and IYO SKY on RAW to reach the final.

The Irresistible Force dominated the majority of the final against Valkyria, and finally beat her opponent to be crowned Queen of the Ring. Winning the tournament guarantees Jax a shot at the WWE Women's Championship.

Bayley, the current champion watched the match closely and reacted to her SummerSlam opponent's performance in the Saudi Arabia PLE on her social media.

SummerSlam is set to take place on August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Role Model knows what she is up against now and has a good amount of time to prepare for Jax.

The last time Nia Jax and Bayley locked horns in singles competition was back in 2019. The Role Model came out on top on that occasion and will be hoping for a repeat of the performance, whereas The Irresistible Force will look to dethrone the champion at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

