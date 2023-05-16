Women’s Champions set to break 20 year record tonight on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will make history on tonight's RAW when they defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles on April 10th after defeating the team of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. They have been fighting champions ever since and have defended the Tag Team Championships twice.

The champs retained over Damage CTRL in last week's episode of SmackDown. They now put the belts on the line against Green and Deville for the second time in less than a month.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter, it will be the first time a female superstar, in this case, two, defended a championship on SmackDown and on the very next Raw.

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was the last to do it in 2002 when he defended the Women's Championship against Torrie Wilson on SmackDown and Trish Stratus on Raw. It will be interesting to see if Morgan and Rodriguez can also pull off two successful defenses in four days.

Liv Morgan wants to bring stability to WWE's women's tag team division

A handful of WWE Superstars have won the Women's Tag Team Championships since it was introduced in 2019. When Liv Morgan won her first tag titles with Raquel Rodriguez, she told Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on the After The Bell podcast that she wants to bring stability to the division:

"There's ebbs and flows and there's going to be some trial and errors, but I would love for the tag division to be more consistent and more stable," Morgan said. "That's exactly what Raquel and I are aiming to do. I am 100% all in on Raquel and making our team work and making sure that we are reigning and defending champions. I know it's so cliche. Everyone wants to be defending champions, but for the women and for these titles specifically, it's important that they have a home that is ready to go every single week." (h/t Cageside Seats)

While Morgan and Rodriguez are defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for the third time in a month, the championships have not been featured on a Premium Live Event since Crown Jewel in November.

