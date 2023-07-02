Women's Tag Team Championships change hands in controversial fashion at WWE Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defended the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Morgan, who was wearing Spice Girls-inspired ring gear on Saturday, made her return from a shoulder injury a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. Her return set up the match against Rousey and Baszler after they defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the tag team titles.

Rodriguez and Morgan never lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. They had to relinquish them due to Morgan's shoulder injury. Her absence led to a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the new champions, which was won by Rousey and Baszler.

At Money in the Bank, Rodriguez and Morgan became the new Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after Baszler turned on Rousey. It was a shocking conclusion to the match as the now-former champs have been best friends for a long time.

It was a solid match that was at first dominated by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They worked on Liv Morgan's shoulder before Raquel Rodriguez got the hot tag. However, Baszler turned on Rousey and put her on the Kirifuda Clutch. Rodriguez and Morgan then double-teamed the former SmackDown Women's Champion to get the victory.

Did you expect Shayna Baszler to turn on Ronda Rousey? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes