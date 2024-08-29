"Work is definitely not going to like this story..." Rhea Ripley admits why she almost missed major WWE event

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's most popular stars at present, but it seems that even when she was Women's World Champion she wasn't always booked to be part of their big events.

Ripley was recently part of WWE Tattooed where she revealed a story, noting that it might not go down well with the promotion. She said that she wasn't booked for SummerSlam 2023 so she didn't get on the bus for the show. Instead, she went to get matching tattoos with Dominik Mysterio, before being called back. She was told that she was needed as part of the show and had to rush back to the venue.

"Work is definitely not going to like this story, whatever I don't care. SummerSlam 2023, I wasn't booked and I wasn't really happy about not being booked, because I hadn't really defended my Championship much. So what Dom and I did, we went to the tattoo parlor instead of getting on the bus to go to work, because we weren't booked so we weren't expected to be there. And then when we sat down to get tattooed, we got called and we were booked, so we had to run back but we definitely took our time, I was like yeah, we will be there when we be there," she said. [10:24 - 11.55]

Rhea Ripley was finally part of SummerSlam and she went on to interfere in the match which included Damian Priest and Finn Balor. It would appear that Ripley wasn't all that worried about WWE finding out why she didn't get on the bus to SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley didn't defend her title very often as Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley was the Women's World Champion for more than a year and there were several complaints by fans about how seldom Ripley had defended her title.

Considering she was working with The Judgment Day a lot of the time and in matches revolving around the stable, it meant that she wasn't able to defend her title on the same show.

It seems that Rhea Ripley also felt the same way since she was quite aware that she hadn't defended her title as much as she was expected to.

