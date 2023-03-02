"Workhorse of Monday Night," "Best Wrestler" - Fans want WWE RAW star to receive a massive push after recent performances

Next week's WWE RAW is set to be one of the biggest episodes of the year as superstars including John Cena, and Logan Paul are scheduled to appear on the show to confirm their upcoming matches for WrestleMania 39.

Chad Gable is regularly featured on RAW and has put on some incredible performances recently, which made fans believe that he deserves a massive push in the near future.

In 2016, Chad Gable made his way to the main roster after serving up his time on the developmental brand. Gable is one of the few wrestlers in the company that has held the WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Over the past few months, Gable has put over several wrestlers on the red brand, where he is able to showcase some of the finest in-ring work that fans have seen in recent years. The wrestling world believes Chad Gable deserves a massive push in the near future and will most likely win a singles championship.

It will be interesting to see when Triple H breaks the Alpha Academy and gives Gable his much-deserved singles push on the main roster.

Chad Gable recently faced Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

By the end of 2020, Chad Gable dropped the Shorty G moniker and opened the Alpha Academy on the main roster, where he began teaming up with Otis on the blue brand.

The two have been a successful pairing as they once defeated RK-Bro to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships and also faced the team in a Triple Threat match involving Street Profits at WrestleMania 38.

However, the new regime decided to use the Olympic athlete in a better way as he has been heavily featured on WWE RAW, where he has put on several critically acclaimed matches and put other stars over on the roster.

Last Monday, he faced 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, and the two received an extremely positive response from fans around the world. Regardless of losing to Rhodes, fans believe the company will push Gable in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable's recent performances? Sound off in the comment section below.

