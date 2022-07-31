"Walking into unknown territory" – Former WWE manager details how it was like working with Vince McMahon

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his experience working with former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

Mantell worked as on-screen manager Zeb Colter during his last stint with WWE. He managed Jack Swagger, Cesaro, and Alberto Del Rio during his more recent time with the company.

Speaking on the Tru Heel Heat podcast this week, Mantell mentioned that there was a lot of uncertainty while working with Vince. He detailed that he would often peep into the writer's room to see how they were doing. The veteran revealed that the writers' reaction would be indicative of Mr. McMahon's mood that day:

"Everybody that walked into the set on a live RAW or SmackDown, you were walking into unknown territory," said Mantell. "It all depended on Vince. It depended on his mood and his demeanor that day. People may have heard me say this previously, but I would always walk by the writer's room just looking around, eavesdropping and I would look in the room. If I saw the writers going, 'Zippity doo-daa,' then Vince was okay. But then if I looked in there and they were going like, 'Oh God!' Vince is on a rampage." (From 38:07 - 38:53)

You can watch the full video here:

Vince McMahon retired from WWE last Friday

Things haven't been going according to plans for the McMahon family patriarch since allegations of misconduct surfaced against him and John Laurinaitis. The investigations led to Vince McMahon voluntarily stepping back and eventually retiring from his role as CEO and Chairman of the company.

The 76-year-old announced his retirement from WWE on July 22nd before SmackDown. Shortly afterward, the company announced that Triple H would be reinstated as EVP of Talent Relations, and also took control of creative.

This was in addition to Stephanie McMahon running the company as CEO and Chairwoman alongside co-CEO Nick Khan.

