World Champion and current star confirmed to return to major promotion "for the first time since 2019"; last WWE match was 177 days ago

One of the biggest changes in the Triple H era is WWE's partnership and collaboration with other promotions. A World Champion and current star is set to return to her previous promotion despite being under a WWE deal.

Meiko Satomura, who is set to retire this year, has not wrestled for the largest wrestling promotion in the world since July 27, 2024 (177 days ago). Satomura challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship on the final day of the SuperShow Summer Tour in Tokyo.

Since then, the former NXT UK Women's Champion has been wrestling for independent promotions in Japan, as well as wXw in Germany. The legendary Japanese star is set to return to Progress Wrestling for the first time since 2019, facing Rhio at The Electric Ballroom in London, England, on February 23.

"The legendary Meiko Satomura returns to PROGRESS Wrestling for the first time since 2019 to face the woman who held the Women’s World Championship for 434 days, Rhio! DREAM. MATCH. ACTIVATED," the account wrote.

Meiko Satomura has been absent from television since Roadblock 2023, when she lost to Roxanne Perez, failing to capture the NXT Women's Championship. Satomura is currently active in her promotion, Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling, wherein she's the Sendai Girls World Champion.

For those wondering, Satomura's profile is still part of the active NXT roster on the company's official website. She's also not the only current star in Japan, with Omos performing at Pro Wrestling Noah and is even one-half of the GHC Tag Team Champions.

Meiko Satomura unlikely to return to WWE television

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select (H/T: Wrestling Headlines), Meiko Satomura is expected to finish her WWE contract without returning to television. Satomura will likely retire in the first half of 2025 and will remain active in her Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling promotion.

Despite her limited run in NXT and even on the main roster, a lot of talent appreciated all the help she provided as a trainer. It's unclear if her contract will expire following her retirement match.

It will be interesting to see if she'll remain part of the company in some capacity, especially with her involvement with promotions all over Japan.

