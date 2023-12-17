World Champion gives a sneak peek at ex-WWE Superstar Lacey Evans' backstage personality (Exclusive)

While Lacey Evans often played heel characters in WWE, she apparently was quite 'cool' behind the scenes, according to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3.

Lacey Evans, now known as Macey Estrella, had a 7-year stint in the Stamford-based promotion. Apart from her training in the pro wrestling business, she was also a real-life military police officer in the Marines. This had also inspired a military character, in which she used the Cobra Clutch as her finisher.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 was asked about Evans' backstage behavior during the time the two worked together. According to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Lacey was very professional behind the scenes.

"She [Lacey Evans] kept to herself, but she was cordial and professional, and, like, you know, I am a weirdo stoic outcast sometimes so I don't necessarily just jump in to engage in conversations that have no point. But she was always cool," EC3 said. [4:59 - 5:13]

The former WWE Superstar had made a few startling comments recently

While Lacey Evans spent a significant period of time in the pro wrestling business, she claims that she was not actually passionate about it.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Sassy Southern Belle explained that she was happy for the success of her colleagues despite being uninterested in wrestling herself.

"I've had a lot obviously reach out. But I did WWE for seven years and it was never my passion, that was never a secret. It was incredible to see my fellow sports entertainers [succeed]. That is their passion," Lacey Evans said.

She also talked about the struggles she had to face during her time in WWE.

"It was an incredible opportunity. But it was a lot for whenever you compare what your passion is, and you're wise, and WWE is very, very difficult. If you're on the road well over 300 days a year, they want a lot from you," Lacey Evans said.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Lacey Evans will ever decide to return to in-ring action.

