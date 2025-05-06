World Champion injured after WWE RAW

A World Champion was hurt in WWE right after RAW. The star was unable to escape the show unscathed.

Ad

At WrestleMania, IYO SKY defeated both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to retain her Women's World Championship. However, since then, the star has found herself as the focus of attacks from Roxanne Perez and Giulia, who seem determined to take the title from her and make her pay. Tonight, she faced Roxanne in a match and won, but was attacked by Giulia immediately after. Now, it seems that IYO may be carrying an injury as a result.

Ad

Trending

The Genius of the Sky said that she defeated Roxanne, but was now left hurt. She said that her back, her face, as well as her right knee, everywhere on her body was hurting. SKY added that she needed to pay back both Giulia and Roxanne next week. The Women's World Champion sent them both a warning before signing off. It's safe to say the star has unfinished business at this time.

Ad

"I defeated Roxanne tonight …but my back,face and right knee…everywhere my body is so hurt. I need to pay back to both of them AGAIN!!!! @roxanne_wwe @giulia0221g see you next week..😡 #WWERaw:"

Expand Tweet

SKY has a big week coming up for her, when Rhea Ripley will be back, and both of them will have to be on the same page, albeit unwillingly, as they take on Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More