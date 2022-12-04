"The world wouldn’t be ready" - Popular WWE Superstar demands a 20-minute match with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan shared the ring with numerous top-ranked superstars in 2022, and it looks like the popular star Zelina Vega is also desirous of a singles match against the 28-year-old.

Taking to Twitter, Vega expressed her desire to face Morgan in a 20-minute match, sending out quite a bold message. She believes it could potentially be a classic match for the ages and that "the world wouldn't be ready" for the spectacle.

"The day @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I get 20 mins to wrestle.. and just really WRESTLE… the world wouldn’t be ready. I’ll say that for DAMN SURE." wrote Zelina Vega.

Check out Zelina Vega's tweet:

Vega is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the title alongside Carmella and it remains her only significant accomplishment in the WWE. She also won the Queen's Crown in 2021.

The 31-year-old is currently a part of the Legado Del Fantasma faction. After being absent for seven months, she returned on the October 7 episode of SmackDown to align herself with Santos Escobar and his group.

In doing so, Vega replaced Elektra Lopez who was a part of the faction during its time in NXT.

Liv Morgan received a message from WWE and ECW veteran Francine after SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Liv Morgan once again unleashed her wild side as she took the fight to Damage CTRL after interrupting Bayley.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion brawled with all three women in the faction before the returning Tegan Nox assisted her. In the aftermath of the show, Morgan took to Twitter to label herself as the 'Queen of Extreme'.

Responding to the same, Francine expressed her love for Morgan and her work but added that there is only one 'Queen of Extreme' and that's her. She wrote:

"I love me some @YaOnlyLivvOnce but there is only one…#Me"

Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox are now expected to feud with Damage CTRL, who also happen to be the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

