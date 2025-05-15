Worrying update on The Rock after WrestleMania absence

Things are not really working out for The Rock this year. After his absence from WrestleMania, there's even more bad news for The Final Boss now.

Ad

The Rock has not made himself popular with WWE fans this year, and it seems that the effects may be showing now. The Brahma Bull appeared on the Netflix debut for RAW and later at the Elimination Chamber, where he helped John Cena turn heel. It was assumed that he would be back after that as well, because the star was the one to whom Cena had sold his soul. It would not really make sense if the star were not present at WrestleMania at all.

Ad

Trending

However, that's exactly what happened. He didn't appear, and he also appeared on a Pat McAfee podcast to talk about it, saying he had come into the company to help ticket sales for Elimination Chamber. He also buried the creative direction of WrestleMania, saying he would do it differently. It's safe to say his comments were not taken well by WWE fans.

It seems, though, that the star is also suffering online because of his comments. It has been revealed that in the last five months, The Rock has lost 5 million followers on Instagram in a steady decline. At one point, the star was one of the most followed personalities on social media, and even now, he is up there. However, five million people have decided to unfollow him, which is quite worrying.

Ad

Expand Tweet

In the last month alone, he has lost over 500,000 followers. His followers spiked following his January appearance in WWE, but since then, there's been a steady drop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More