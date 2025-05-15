Worrying update on The Rock after WrestleMania absence

Things are not really working out for The Rock this year. After his absence from WrestleMania, there's even more bad news for The Final Boss now.
The Rock has not made himself popular with WWE fans this year, and it seems that the effects may be showing now. The Brahma Bull appeared on the Netflix debut for RAW and later at the Elimination Chamber, where he helped John Cena turn heel. It was assumed that he would be back after that as well, because the star was the one to whom Cena had sold his soul. It would not really make sense if the star were not present at WrestleMania at all.
However, that's exactly what happened. He didn't appear, and he also appeared on a Pat McAfee podcast to talk about it, saying he had come into the company to help ticket sales for Elimination Chamber. He also buried the creative direction of WrestleMania, saying he would do it differently. It's safe to say his comments were not taken well by WWE fans.
It seems, though, that the star is also suffering online because of his comments. It has been revealed that in the last five months, The Rock has lost 5 million followers on Instagram in a steady decline. At one point, the star was one of the most followed personalities on social media, and even now, he is up there. However, five million people have decided to unfollow him, which is quite worrying.
In the last month alone, he has lost over 500,000 followers. His followers spiked following his January appearance in WWE, but since then, there's been a steady drop.