"Worst bookings", "Unbeatable heel" - WWE Universe doesn't want Roman Reigns to face 17-time champion at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe is seemingly against the idea of Roman Reigns possibly facing a 17-time champion for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief is at the mountain top and superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, LA Knight, John Cena, and others have failed to dethrone the champion. Reigns has been holding the title for over three years now and fans have started to speculate about his opponent for the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals.

With The American Nightmare wanting to "finish his story," and the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton at Survivor Series WarGames, these three stars are the current fan favorites to face The Bloodline leader at Mania in 2024.

However, one more name is in the fray to potentially lock horns with Reigns - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The wrestler-turned-actor is an eight-time WWE Champion, a two-time WCW Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a five-time Tag Team Champion.

Before The Rock returned to SmackDown in September 2023, he spoke with Pat McAfee in an interview and mentioned that WWE had plans for him to collide with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, but they didn't go through with it.

Dwayne Johnson's words created a buzz among the wrestling world that he is among the top names to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, the WWE Universe is rallying against the notion of a 17-time champion challenging Roman Reigns for the title.

The primary reason behind wrestling fans not wanting Reigns vs. The Rock at Mania is because the Hollywood megastar would be on a part-time schedule and that it could put a damper on The American Nightmare's goal.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Wrestling journalist explains why Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter believes The Tribal Chief is still one of the biggest attractions in WWE despite his absence from television.

The Bloodline leader squared off against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. Following a distraction by Jimmy Uso, Reigns emerged victorious over Knight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Since the Crown Jewel premium live event, Roman Reigns has been on a break from WWE TV. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed the reason behind the top-tier status of the Undisputed Universal Champion.

"Well, they talk about him all the time on both shows. So, he is there in terms of mentality of the product. He is still there. So, when he comes back, it's a special attraction. (...) They always had a face of the company, but I think now in the past few years that rather than depending upon that 'guy,' that person like a Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage or Bret Hart to be the face of the company, they want this to be an all-encompassing company that everybody is out there, so to say," Apter said.

Only time will tell if it Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, or The Rock will potentially face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

