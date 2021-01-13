"Worst bump I've ever seen" - Arn Anderson reflects on wrestler purposely hurting his opponent

Arn Anderson has reflected on the time that Maxx Payne intentionally tried to hurt Brian Knobbs during a match in WCW.

The WCW SuperBrawl IV event took place on February 20, 1994. Arn Anderson unsuccessfully challenged Lord Steven Regal for the WCW World Television Championship midway through the show. In the next match, Cactus Jack & Maxx Payne defeated The Nasty Boys’ Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags via disqualification.

This week’s ARN podcast revolved around an episode of WCW Saturday Night from January 16, 1993. When Maxx Payne appeared on the screen, Arn Anderson discussed the time that the former WCW star botched a suplex spot with Knobbs. The Nasty Boy member's feet landed over the top of his head after Payne purposely failed to rotate his opponent’s body while executing the move.

“If Knobbs hadn’t have been a jellyfish with no muscle whatsoever protecting him, just limber as you could possibly be, he’d have probably have killed him. It’s the worst bump I’ve ever seen. Unbelievable. Max kind of let those guys know that night. It scared the s*** out of me. And it was mostly Knobbs [causing problems], as usual, it wasn’t Sags. But, brother, it was nasty looking. I felt bad for Knobbs.”

The host of Arn Anderson’s podcast, Conrad Thompson, said, “That’s saying something” when Anderson mentioned that he felt bad for Knobbs. The three-time WCW Tag Team Champion had a reputation for being a no-nonsense tough guy who could be very physical with his opponents.

Arn Anderson’s recollection of the match

Arn Anderson watched this spot from the backstage area

WWE Network subscribers can watch the incident from the 01:47:35 mark of the WCW SuperBrawl IV pay-per-view. The suplex spot occurred in the first minute of the match.

WCW commentator Tony Schiavone shouted “Oh my!” and “That’s nasty” after witnessing the dangerous move.

