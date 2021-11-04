"Worst storyline I've ever done" - Kurt Angle says Vince McMahon may have ribbed him with a WWE angle

Kurt Angle opened up about his involvement in the infamous Sharmell-Booker T storyline from 2005 during this week's episode of his podcast.

Angle's forgettable feud with Booker T included the Olympic hero stalking Sharmell,

The Olympic gold medalist termed the storyline the worst of his career and admitted that he didn't feel comfortable throughout the television angle.

"To do that and pretend I was stalking his wife. It was the worst angle I've ever done. Worst storyline I've ever done. I did it anyway because I've always been a team player, but I was not comfortable doing it," revealed Kurt Angle.

Vince McMahon was allegedly under the misconception that Kurt Angle specifically liked black women and decided to book him in a bizarre storyline with Booker T's wife.

Angle felt that the booking was McMahon's way of ribbing him, and the WWE Hall of Famer hilariously clarified that he loves all women irrespective of their ethnicity.

"I have no idea where the idea came from. I think that Vince McMahon, you know Vince McMahon is kind of a ribber. He will do stuff to mess with you a little bit and take kind of, you know, shove it in your face. I think that he thought I had this fetish for black women. I like all women, white, black, Hispanic; it doesn't matter. My wife is half-Hispanic, half-Italian. And, you know, so Vince thought I had this fetish for black women, and he thought it would be a funny program, and I was not comfortable by any means; I had so much respect for Booker T and Sharmell," Kurt Angle said.

Those two together were unstoppable: Kurt Angle on Booker T and Sharmell's on-screen dynamic

Kurt Angle held Sharmell and Booker T in high regard and complimented the real-life couple's on-screen chemistry.

Angle said Sharmell had impeccable timing and rarely missed a spot on TV. The WWE Hall of Famer also rightfully called Booker T one of the greatest wrestlers he'd worked with in his career.

"They were incredible," angle continued, "Very entertaining. Sharmell never missed a spot. She was on all the time. She had great timing. Booker T is one of the best wrestlers I've ever got into the ring with. Those two together were unstoppable."

