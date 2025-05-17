"Worthless father" - Male WWE official goes off on Arianna Grace

Arianna Grace has been slowly building her own brand in WWE as an on-screen personality following her return to the promotion. Recently, the assistant to NXT General Manager, Robert Stone, went off on the second-generation star and took a shot at her father, Satino Marella.

Lately, TNA and NXT's ongoing partnership has been doing great for their respective weekly products. This allowed the father-daughter duo to work together in an on-screen capacity. Earlier this month, Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford, fka Alicia Fox, put Santino Marella under review as the Director of Authority.

Unfortunately, this didn't sit well with Grace, and the two have been going back and forth for weeks. Recently, the assistant to the NXT General Manager fired shots at Santino Marella by calling him a worthless father and went off on Arianna Grace heading into Grace's match against Tessa Blanchard.

"Hey @AriannaGraceWWE this guy can guide you better and run @ThisIsTNA better than your worthless father @milanmiracle," Stone wrote.

What are WWE's Robert Stone and Arianna Grace doing in TNA Wrestling?

Last year, Arianna Grace made her first appearance for TNA Wrestling when she appeared on the weekly product as a liaison between both promotions. The role allowed her to work with her real-life father, Santino Marella, and they have been running the show for a while.

However, some questions were raised regarding Marella's managerial skills, and Robert Stone appeared on-screen to further the storyline. The former X-Division Champion put Santino Marella under review and became a regular on the product.

It got worse for the father-daughter duo as Tessa Blanchard slapped Arianna Grace for Marella trying to restart her match. Later, Grace confronted her father and agreed to face Blanchard at TNA Wrestling's Under Siege 2025 in a one-on-one contest.

Grace only had one televised match for WWE NXT in February 2025. While she did compete on house shows, it's been a while since she entered the squared circle. It'll be interesting to see if Arianna Grace can overcome Tessa Blanchard in the coming weeks.

