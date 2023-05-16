"Would be a fire match" - WWE fans want Gunther to defend the Intercontinental Title against top Judgment Day member

Gunther's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be decided in a few hours on Monday Night RAW.

Taking to social media, fans have expressed their interest in the idea of Damian Priest challenging The Ring General. Priest is currently on the back of the biggest match of his WWE career, as he faced Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

On the back of an impressive performance, WWE could potentially capitalize on Priest's momentum and have him challenge for the Intercontinental Title. The 40-year-old is a former United States Champion.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

𝔎𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔖𝔩𝔞𝔶𝔢𝔯 @KingSlayer2912 @AdamGoldberg28 After Damien's performance at backlash. This would be a fire match @AdamGoldberg28 After Damien's performance at backlash. This would be a fire match

Mike Branch @MBreezy06776794 @AdamGoldberg28 Priest should be in the main event scene. He had a good run with the US title. @AdamGoldberg28 Priest should be in the main event scene. He had a good run with the US title.

Since capturing the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has mostly defended the title on the blue brand and occasionally on Premium Live Events.

Some of his memorable title defenses include matches against the likes of Sheamus, Ricochet, and the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 39 featuring Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Dutch Mantell believes that Gunther could face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is on the verge of making history, as he is set to complete 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. His latest defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title was against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, however, is already looking forward to WrestleMania 40. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated that Cody Rhodes could potentially win the World Heavyweight Title. He said:

"When they came out with that third belt, nobody's the champion yet on RAW, right?" Mantell said. "Okay, so that would probably go to Cody, I would think."

Rhodes has been eliminated from the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, and the final will be contested between Finn Balor and AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

In addition, Mantell said that Gunther vs. Reigns could take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He added:

"Gunther, they could put it on Gunther. That would be a good one, and I think Gunther versus Roman, that may be WrestleMania next year."

WrestleMania 40 will be held on April 6-7, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It remains to be seen how the landscape in WWE changes within the next year.

For now, Gunther is enjoying one of the most decorated IC Title reigns in modern history.

Should Gunther face Damian Priest in an Intercontinental Championship Match down the line? Sound off in the comment section.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes