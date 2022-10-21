"Would be a good Wrestlemania match" - Twitter erupts on the possibility of Brock Lesnar facing former WWE Champion in a first-time match on TV

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the possibility of Brock Lesnar facing Sheamus in a singles match on television. The two men previously collided at a house show a few years ago. However, Lesnar and Sheamus are yet to cross paths on WWE TV.

Taking to social media, Twitter user @ProWFinesse initiated an interesting conversation, suggesting that Lesnar vs. Sheamus would be a solid encounter. This prompted fans to recall their previous meeting at the house show.

One Twitter user suggested that Lesnar still has plenty to offer in WWE, including matches against Gunther, Karrion Kross, Kevin Owens, and other big names.

Whereas, Twitter user @Brandon17287053 claimed that Lesnar vs. Sheamus would be a good WrestleMania match if The Beast Incarnate didn't simply stick to his suplex moveset.

Check out the reactions below:

JC @jwc1341

Brock v WALTER

Brock v Breaker

Brock v Shinsuke

Brock v Riddle

Brock v Kross

Brock v KO



Still plenty of matches for Brock to have in WWE @ProWFinesse Brock v ShemusBrock v WALTERBrock v BreakerBrock v ShinsukeBrock v RiddleBrock v KrossBrock v KOStill plenty of matches for Brock to have in WWE @ProWFinesse Brock v ShemusBrock v WALTERBrock v BreakerBrock v Shinsuke Brock v RiddleBrock v KrossBrock v KOStill plenty of matches for Brock to have in WWE

Roberto @Rubencio85

youtu.be/9lXvCHaCGLc @ProWFinesse The curious thing is that it actually happened in a live event. You can see the full match here and it's actually a really good match. @ProWFinesse The curious thing is that it actually happened in a live event. You can see the full match here and it's actually a really good match.youtu.be/9lXvCHaCGLc

naterade (please ratio me) @tiltedhalfrican @ProWFinesse let Sheamus get all the big money matches he wants as this point. the run he’s been on since him and drew initially started clashing warrants whatever that man wants @ProWFinesse let Sheamus get all the big money matches he wants as this point. the run he’s been on since him and drew initially started clashing warrants whatever that man wants

Suliman Al_sharrad ⚖ @salooom_sas @ProWFinesse It did happened in a house show , and Shemus were really nervous when Brock comes to the ring , you can find the match on YouTube @ProWFinesse It did happened in a house show , and Shemus were really nervous when Brock comes to the ring , you can find the match on YouTube

Chris @KingjuicyC ... especially with Sheamus currently on a absolute run of his career @ProWFinesse 100% agreed... especially with Sheamus currently on a absolute run of his career @ProWFinesse 100% agreed💯... especially with Sheamus currently on a absolute run of his career 🔥

Sheamus is currently on an insane run in WWE. He recently had two big matches against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite failing to dethrone the Imperium leader, The Celtic Warrior impressed the majority of the WWE Universe with his performances, especially with the one at Clash at the Castle.

WWE has teased a potential feud between The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes after Sheamus took the fight to Solo Sikoa during a Fatal Four-Way Match on last week's SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE to start a feud with Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE on Monday Night RAW. The Beast Incarnate set his sights on Bobby Lashley before his United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins.

Lesnar destroyed Lashley and hit him with the F-5 right before his match. This led to The All Mighty dropping the US Title to Rollins.

On this week's RAW, Lashley called out The Beast Incarnate to kick off the show. The two men engaged in a wild brawl with Lashley getting the upper hand on this occasion.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will now collide in a one-on-one match at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. This will be the former Universal Champion's first match since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

Poll : 0 votes