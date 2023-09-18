"Would be honored to open that door" - WWE star wants to face Batista after calling him out in the past

Karrion Kross has expressed that he would be interested in working with Batista, after a video resurfaced of him calling out the latter several years ago at an independent event.

The multi-time WWE Champion competed in his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H, which he lost. He went on to announce his retirement from in-ring competition not long after the event. He's now a major star in Hollywood, notable for playing Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A fan recently shared an old video on Twitter, of Karrion Kross calling out Batista at Bloodsport 2 in 2019.

The SmackDown star responded to the post, and shared that he wanted to have a match against The Animal after finding out he was in the building. However, the veteran never responded.

"Wild story here. Short version; Had came off wrestling Moxley & heard Batista was in the building shooting a zombie film. Was a huge fan of his growing up, bummed to hear he retired & thought he’d KILL it in Bloodsport. Was hoping he’d return & would be honored to open that door," said Kross.

Could Batista go back to WWE after John Cena and The Rock's return?

On this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, The Rock made a shocking return after 4 years, and laid out Austin Theory with a spinebuster, followed by the People's Elbow. The Great One reunited with his former rival, John Cena, in a backstage segment during the show, and the duo shook hands and embraced.

Since the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, Cena and Rock were able to show up on the blue brand, as their schedule isn't as busy as usual. This means that The Animal could also follow suit, and also make an appearance. He was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 35, and fans would love to have him back on TV.

