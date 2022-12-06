"Would any single kid know what that means?" - WWE gets massive criticism for giving Rhea Ripley an unusual nickname (Exclusive)

WWE's Rhea Ripley didn't have the best of nights personally on Monday Night RAW as she was on the losing end of a huge triple threat match. Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone reviewed the latest episode on Legion of RAW, and Russo specifically spoke about his issues with Rhea Ripley's new nickname, The Eradicator.

Previously known as The Nightmare during her NXT run, Rhea Ripley has made several tweaks to her character since turning heel and joining The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley is now known as the faction's 'Eradicator,' and Vince Russo admitted to being least impressed by WWE's creative choices for the Australian superstar. It's pretty uncommon for female talents to have a nickname like Ripley's moniker, and Russo noted how the younger audience wouldn't even know what an Eradicator means.

The former writer was also fed up with hearing Corey Graves mention 'The Eradicator' every time Rhea Ripley performs on TV. Here's what Russo had to say on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel:

"What the frick is that? Bro, am I going to run out and buy the Eradicator t-shirt? Like, what is that? First of all, would any single kid know what that means? Absolutely not. I don't know what it means. How do you come up with a name like that? And somebody there thinks that is a good name? Corey Graves thinks that's a good name that I'm going to keep saying it? Oh my god, like, really, guys? The Eradicator? Really that's going to be her moniker, ah?" [29:54 - 31:20]

Vince Russo reveals another line from this week's WWE RAW that he didn't like

Vince McMahon might no longer be in gorilla position, but Vince Russo believes there are still no improvements in the verbiage used in WWE programming.

The former WWE head writer criticized the seemingly cringe-worthy nicknames of the talent and recalled another example from the same match involving Rhea Ripley's opponents, Bayley and Asuka.

Vince Russo, who was WWE's head writer for many years during the Attitude Era, urged the company to discontinue labeling its superstars with awkward aliases. He added:

"One of the announcers, I don't even know which one it was; I care less. Here was the line, 'The Role Model is battling the Empress!' Like, bro, will you guys freaking stop with this crap? Stop it, bro." [31:21 - 32:03]

Are you a fan of Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day nickname? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

