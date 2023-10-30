"Wow!! Time is flying!!" - 39-year-old retired superstar recalls Nikki Bella's historic match against Ronda Rousey

Retired WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently reacted to Nikki Bella's match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution.

WWE Evolution was an all-women pay-per-view event produced by the company in 2018. Since then, it has been the only WWE premium live event comprised solely of women's matches. In the main event, Ronda Rousey faced Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Championship, where the former won the bout.

Taking to social media, Brie recalled Nikki's loss against The Baddest Woman on the Planet via submission. Talking about the match, Bella mentioned that time passes by in a swift manner and that she couldn't believe that the bout happened five years ago.

"5 years ago!! Wow!! Time is flying!!" wrote Brie.

Check out a screengrab of Brie Bella's Instagram story below:

Jim Cornette criticized Nikki Bella for commenting on WWE following their departure

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently criticized Nikki Bella for commenting on the company following her departure.

While speaking in an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran mentioned that although he has no idea what sort of relationship The Bella Twins had with the company, he thinks that they belong to the generation of women who used the platform of wrestling to switch into reality shows.

Cornette spoke of Nikki's comment, which she had made following her departure, where she had mentioned that there was no contract that asked The Bella Twins to continue with their ring names once they were out of the company.

"I don't know what their relationship was with the office and who they were working with, whether it was positive or negative or somewhere in between. But if their contracts were coming up and were not gonna be renewed, they're going into their new chapter that doesn't involve wrestling. Obviously, they're the generation of women that wanted to be WWE stars to go on to reality television and new chapters."

Cornette further stated that The Bella Twins should've had a negotiation with the company before their departure in order to change their names from 'Bella' to 'Garcia' so the company could get some part of the profit as well.

"That's the conversation that the Bellas should've been having with the office. 'Hey, can we do stuff as the Bellas if you're cut in in some fashion?' and try to pitch that to them. The office didn't need to pitch to them, they needed to pitch to the office." [3:15 - 4:22]

It would be exciting to see if The Bella Twins will ever step foot into the wrestling business again.

