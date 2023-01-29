"Wow" - WWE fans stunned as Brock Lesnar is eliminated from the Royal Rumble Match in 3 minutes by 9-time champion

WWE fans are surprised after what happened with Brock Lesnar in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Beast Incarnate was eliminated from the bout after just three minutes after Bobby Lashley eliminated him.

This comes after The Beast Incarnate made his return on RAW XXX by costing The All-Mighty the United States Championship against Austin Theory. Lashley got the last laugh on Lesnar, at least for tonight.

Last year's Royal Rumble winner did eliminate three superstars from the match, as Santos Escobar, Chad Gable, and Angelo Dawkins were all taken out by Brock Lesnar. He also attacked officials at ringside, which could lead to some punishment from WWE.

Several Twitter users expressed their surprise at Lesnar's quick elimination, with some pretty disappointed at his lack of duration in it. Many of them enjoyed the former Universal Champion's ringside rampage, which saw him F5 Baron Corbin too. Check out these reactions:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble LASHLEY NEEDS EVERY BIT OF HELP HE CAN GET FROM NOW. HE JUST ELIMINATED LESNAR. LASHLEY NEEDS EVERY BIT OF HELP HE CAN GET FROM NOW. HE JUST ELIMINATED LESNAR.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime #RoyalRumble Karrion Kross sitting in the back like, at least I'm not Baron Corbin! Karrion Kross sitting in the back like, at least I'm not Baron Corbin! 😂😂😂 #RoyalRumble

WWE Creative Humor @WWECreative_ish

"Act mad Brock. Act mad. Try not to be happy that you only had to work for three minutes" - Lesnar's inner monologue Brock Lesnar was just eliminated by @fightbobby "Act mad Brock. Act mad. Try not to be happy that you only had to work for three minutes" - Lesnar's inner monologue #RoyalRumble Brock Lesnar was just eliminated by @fightbobby. "Act mad Brock. Act mad. Try not to be happy that you only had to work for three minutes" - Lesnar's inner monologue #RoyalRumble

As for Bobby Lashley, he was also eliminated quite early. Seth Rollins took him out a few minutes after he took his rival out of the Royal Rumble Match. Cody Rhodes won the match in his first in-ring outing for nearly eight months.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 set up Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39

With Lesnar likely to be suspended following his attack on ringside officials upon his Rumble elimination, his feud with Lashley may culminate at WrestleMania. It is set to be an epic collision as long as WWE gives the match enough time.

WWE @WWE



eliminates The Beast in the Men's BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE! @fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!@fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! https://t.co/vW8PtO9I0F

The All-Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate to win the WWE Championship at last year's Royal Rumble premium live event, while Brock Lesnar got his payback at Crown Jewel. However, following his dubious pinfall in Saudi Arabia, Bobby Lashley assaulted the former UFC megastar.

There is enough bad blood between the two to warrant a major gimmick for their blowoff match. Expect a Street Fight-based stipulation for Lesnar vs. Lashley III at The Show of Shows.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

