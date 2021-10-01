WrestleFest Asia goes VIRTUAL; "Meet & Greet session" with Billy Gunn announced

On November 5, 2021, WrestleFest Asia is back with a bang for its second year. This time around, the event goes virtual!

For those unaware, WrestleFest Asia is "dedicated to engaging wrestling fans in the Asian region by bringing the community together in one place through the creation of a wrestling-exclusive convention."

WrestleFest Asia promotes professional wrestling with live shows, meet-and-greets with in-ring legends/current top stars and young guns from the independent scene. At the event, fans can also enjoy various other activities primarily focused on the art of pro wrestling.

WrestleFest Asia welcomes Billy Gunn for a virtual meet-and-greet session with fans

This year, WrestleFest Asia proudly presents its first-ever "Virtual Meet & Greet session" with current AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn. Wrestling fans will be pleased to learn that they will be able to interact with the WWE veteran through WrestleFest Asia's interactive Panel Session.

Those interested can head over to www.wrestlefest.asia to book their slots. WrestleFest Asia is organized by Iconic Bliss Entertainment Pte Ltd.

BILLY GUNN VIRTUAL MEET & GREET! Date: 5 November 2021; Time: 9pm (SGT) | 9am (US EST); Tickets: www.wrestlefest.asia

About Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn is an in-ring veteran of almost 30 years. He kicked off his wrestling journey in WWE in 1993. Gunn went on to become a major mid-card act during the infamous Attitude Era in the late 90s. He was one of the members of D-Generation X, dubbed by many as the greatest faction in WWE history.

Gunn's WWE accomplishments include an Intercontinental Championship win and 11 Tag Team Championship reigns. He is also the 1999 WWE King of the Ring winner.

Nowadays, at 57 years old, Billy Gunn still looks like he's in great shape and he currently works for All Elite Wrestling.

Gunn's role mostly centers around coaching young talent, but he also remains fairly active in the ring. He mostly competes on AEW Dark and regularly teams up with his sons, Colten and Colten Gunn. Billy was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of D-Generation X in 2019.

Are you looking forward to WrestleFest Asia? Sound off below.

