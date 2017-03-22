WWE News: WrestleMania 33 Axxess event will see PROGRESS and ICW wrestlers in action

WWE will showcase young prospects from the UK circuit at this year's WrestleMania 33 Axxess event.

PROGRESS and ICW talents will participate in 2017’s WrestleMania Axxess event

What’s the story?

Wrestlers from ICW and PROGRESS will be participating in a series of matchups at the WrestleMania 33 Axxess event, over the course of four days, starting on Thursday, March 31st to April 2nd.

Wrestlers from the two aforementioned UK promotions will compete against performers from NXT, 205 Live as well as talents from the WWE UK championship tournament.

As reported by Prowrestlingsheet, the stable of wrestlers from the United Kingdom includes Jimmy Havoc, Mark Haskins, Travis Banks, T.K. Cooper, Jinny, Toni Storm and Dahlia Black.

WWE UK champion Tyler Bate, ICW champ Trent Seven and PROGRESS champion Pete Dunne will also be a part of the event.

In case you didn’t know...

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) is a British wrestling promotion founded by Mark Dallas in 2006 that’s based out of Glasgow, Scotland.

Also read: 5 reasons WrestleMania Axxess is unbeatable

Progress Wrestling (PROGRESS) is also a Brit organisation based out of London, established in 2011 by Jim Smallman, Jon Briley and is now co-managed by Australian actor Glen Robinson.

The heart of the matter:

WrestleMania Axxess 2017 will give fans a chance to catch the aforementioned prospects in action inside the squared-circle.

The WWE’s United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate has been scheduled to defend his title thrice during the event, taking on Mark Haskins on Friday, Joseph Conners on Saturday and Pete Dunne on Sunday.

Here’s ICW head Mark Dallas’ tweet regarding the same-

Looks like a wee jaunt to Orlando is on the cards to witness the first @InsaneChampWres matches to take place at a @WWE event. #Axxess pic.twitter.com/Islaubwoi1 — Mark Dallas (@RealMarkDallas) March 21, 2017

Several wrestlers from both the promotions will be featuring at the event.

What’s next?

WrestleMania Axxess 2017 takes place at the Orlando County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from March 30th to April 2nd that includes meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars, memorabilia exhibitions and much more.

Author’s take:

The WWE’s inclusion of fresh talent from smaller organisations at WrestleMania 33’s Axxess event is definitely a step in the right direction, especially given the fact that PROGRESS and ICW have some good but underrated talents on their respective rosters.

WWE’s decision to involve skilled performers such as Trent Seven and Pete Dunne alongside WWE UK champion Tyler Bate guarantees high-octane performances by the young up-and-comers.

WrestleMania Axxess, at its core, is an interactive event aimed at establishing a greater connection between the WWE Universe and the performers, and considering that, this series of matchups is an excellent way of introducing new stars to the millions and millions of fans involved in the annual wrestling festival that is WrestleMania.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com