AJ Styles reacts to becoming the Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar AJ Styles teamed up with Omos at WrestleMania 37 to challenge The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships. AJ Styles and Omos picked a monumental victory, and The Phenomenal One walked out of the pay-per-view a Grand Slam Champion.

Following his WrestleMania match, AJ Styles took to Twitter and shared a short yet impactful message after his recent accomplishment. In his social media post, he said, 'Dream Big, Win Big.'

The New Day had expressed serious doubts about the tag team equation between AJ Styles and Omos. However, the champions fell prey to their overconfidence after Styles and Omos joined forces to deliver a dominant performance. This match at WrestleMania also marked Omos' in-ring debut in WWE.

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston engaged in a grueling battle to kickstart the RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 37. The New Day initially cornered Styles and doubled-teamed in their offense against him. Soon, the Phenomenal One managed to fight back and gained control over the match.

Styles then tagged Omos into the match, and the latter came prepared for a fight. Both Woods and Kingston were shocked to see Omos unphased by their kicks and punches. He easily dominated the champions inside the ring and worked very well with his counters.

Finally, AJ Styles seized an opportunity to take out Xavier Woods. He climbed onto Omos' shoulders and delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to slam Woods into the floor. Following that, Omos hit Kofi Kingston with a powerful slam and pinned him to win the tag team championships at WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe is excited to see how AJ Styles and Omos will carry the RAW Tag Team division on RAW. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the duo following their win at WrestleMania 37.