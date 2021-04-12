WrestleMania 37 Reactions: Sasha Banks sends two-word message to Vince McMahon, and more

WWE battled a daunting storm to put together an eventful WrestleMania 37 show. The company booked 14 matches across two nights, and there were several significant moments for the fans to unpack.
Social media reactions to the historic PPV are slowly trickling in, and as you might have imagined, the WWE personnel worked exhaustingly hard to make WrestleMania 37 a success.
WrestleMania 37 featured a handful of career-defining moments as Bianca Belair solidified her position at the top of the WWE Women's division with a breathtaking match against Sasha Banks.
The Boss proved once again why she is one of the best in-ring workers in the WWE with a near-flawless performance in the main event on Night One.
Sasha Banks made Bianca Belair look like a million bucks, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion was overwhelmed with emotions after the match. She even took to Twitter to thank Vince McMahon for the memorable WrestleMania:
Rhea Ripley is another superstar who announced her arrival on the biggest stage in wrestling with her first main roster Women's Championship win.
The women inarguably were involved in the most prominent highlights throughout WrestleMania 37, and their contributions haven't gone unnoticed.
Several WWE personalities and superstars shared their gratitude for the fan support and commended the entire crew's dedication during the challenging phase.
Former WWE broadcast personality Renee Paquette reserved special praise for WWE announcer Greg Hamilton and also wished to see Tony Chimel with his iconic 'Rated-R Superstar' introduction.
Roman Reigns stamped his authority to end WrestleMania 37
Roman Reigns closed the show with a statement victory over Edge and Daniel Bryan.
WWE's Tribal Chief pinned his two legendary opponents simultaneously to retain the Universal Championship at the end of a classic main event title match, which was also well-received online.
WWE put forth a WrestleMania card with fewer part-timers than previous years, and the decision resulted in some solid in-ring action from all the top matches.
Which was the best match of the entire two-night WrestleMania 37?