WrestleMania 37 Reactions: Sasha Banks sends two-word message to Vince McMahon, and more

WWE battled a daunting storm to put together an eventful WrestleMania 37 show. The company booked 14 matches across two nights, and there were several significant moments for the fans to unpack.

Social media reactions to the historic PPV are slowly trickling in, and as you might have imagined, the WWE personnel worked exhaustingly hard to make WrestleMania 37 a success.

WrestleMania 37 featured a handful of career-defining moments as Bianca Belair solidified her position at the top of the WWE Women's division with a breathtaking match against Sasha Banks.

The Boss proved once again why she is one of the best in-ring workers in the WWE with a near-flawless performance in the main event on Night One.

Sasha Banks made Bianca Belair look like a million bucks, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion was overwhelmed with emotions after the match. She even took to Twitter to thank Vince McMahon for the memorable WrestleMania:

Rhea Ripley is another superstar who announced her arrival on the biggest stage in wrestling with her first main roster Women's Championship win.

The women inarguably were involved in the most prominent highlights throughout WrestleMania 37, and their contributions haven't gone unnoticed.

It’s been said that @RheaRipley_WWE is the “future.” But #WrestleMania proved she is the HERE AND NOW!!!! Congratulations to the NEW #WWERaw Women’s Champion!! pic.twitter.com/kpVv2WwMTU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2021

My heart is so full. Congratulations to all ♥️ — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 12, 2021

Several WWE personalities and superstars shared their gratitude for the fan support and commended the entire crew's dedication during the challenging phase.

Then.

Now.

Together.

Forever.

Thank you @WWE and THANK YOU WWE UNIVERSE!! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 12, 2021

Congratulations to @WWE , superstars, legends, production, crew & EVERY single person involved with making the grandest stage of them all happen in front of the @WWEUniverse 👏👏👏



A #WrestleMania that we’ll never forget. I’m beyond grateful I got to be apart of it all 🙏♥️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) April 12, 2021

Wow. Just wow. Thank You #WWEUniverse for making this #Wrestlemania an incredible 2 nights! — Eddie Orengo (@EddieOrengoWWE) April 12, 2021

History making 2 nights of #WresltleMania congratulations to all talent & production, & a huge thank you to the folks watching at home, and every single person in attendance, you all took a giant step forward!!! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 12, 2021

Former WWE broadcast personality Renee Paquette reserved special praise for WWE announcer Greg Hamilton and also wished to see Tony Chimel with his iconic 'Rated-R Superstar' introduction.

Listen @GregHamiltonWWE is one hell of an announcer. @wwe is lucky to have him. But we really needed to hear Tony Chimmel hit that “Rated R SuUuUuUperstar!” — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 12, 2021

Roman Reigns stamped his authority to end WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns closed the show with a statement victory over Edge and Daniel Bryan.

WWE's Tribal Chief pinned his two legendary opponents simultaneously to retain the Universal Championship at the end of a classic main event title match, which was also well-received online.

Edge and Daniel Bryan lock Roman Reigns into a dual-crossface, and the crowd comes unglued.



That's one of the most creative spots I've ever seen on a #WWE show. #WrestleMania — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 12, 2021

I really thought he was going to win it for The Micker!🥲



Still a great two-night #WrestleMania https://t.co/WEfwvTFC4C — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 12, 2021

That was a fantastic triple-threat. A great main event.



There was no obvious favourite, so I had no clue who would win, but I would have been happy with whoever won because the match was that damn good! I loved it.



Roman Reigns' career-defining run continues.#WrestleMania — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 12, 2021

Hell of a main event!



I’m glad #RomanReigns title reign is going forward! #WrestleMania — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 12, 2021

WWE put forth a WrestleMania card with fewer part-timers than previous years, and the decision resulted in some solid in-ring action from all the top matches.

Which was the best match of the entire two-night WrestleMania 37?