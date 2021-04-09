WrestleMania 37 status of Brock Lesnar revealed - Report

The first night of WrestleMania 37 is just one day away. At the event, many rumors have been circulating in regards to a surprise return. For example, the WWE Universe has wondered whether Brock Lesnar will appear at the show.

Plenty of WWE fans expected Brock Lesnar to return to the company in time for WrestleMania 37. But his last appearance was at WrestleMania 36, where he lost to Drew McIntyre in the main event. It has since been revealed that as of August 31st, 2020, Lesnar is a free agent, so his future is up in the air.

Lesnar's absence will likely continue. According to Fightful, there have been no plans to feature Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 37. Their report stated that as of February, Lesnar had not been factored into WWE's plans.

Previously, Lesnar was a dominant star in WWE. The three-time WWE Universal Champion had been a fixture of the main event scene, but WWE has shifted its focus to other competitors in recent months.

Brock Lesnar was defeated in his past two WrestleMania matches

Seth Rollins in WWE

Brock Lesnar's latest WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 36. In the main event, he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. The match didn't even last five minutes.

In the build up to WrestleMania 36, Lesnar competed in the Royal Rumble match, though he held the title at the time. After he eliminated multiple men, he was eliminated by the eventual winner, McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior then chose to challenge him at WrestleMania 36.

#TBT to 2002 ... Advocating for the Reigning Defending Undisputed @WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World @BrockLesnar. 18 years later, we're still on top. Still hold the gold. And still headed to the main event of @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/QGDX7uJXpT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2020

Advertisement

Similarly, at WrestleMania 35, The Beast lost the WWE Universal Championship to the Men's Royal Rumble winner. In the opening match of the 2019 event, Seth Rollins defeated Lesnar to win the gold.

Are you disappointed to hear about Lesnar's reported absence from WrestleMania 37? Sound off in the comments below.