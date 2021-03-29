WWE has made WrestleMania 37 available to fans on traditional PPV

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner, and fans are looking forward to the huge event. The Showcase of the Immortals is set to take place over two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

WWE has ensured that the stadium will be filled to a capacity of 45000 fans per night and have taken every safety precaution. However, not everyone will be able to visit Tampa Bay for the event. As such, WWE recently tied up a deal with Peacock, making them the exclusive provider of content in the United States.

There are many fans, however, who are not willing to become new subscribers to Peacock. To accommodate those fans, WWE has now made WrestleMania 37 available on traditional PPV, according to reports from Mike Johnson of PW Insider. He notes that while it is an option, the conventional option will be more expensive than the Peacock subscription.

The event is available for pre-order via PPV, and the listing states the following -

"Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil host this year's Wrestlemania. From Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla."

WrestleMania 37 will take place on the 10th and 11th of April and will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and superstar Titus O'Neil.

WWE has set up six championship matches for WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is the big event for many WWE Superstars, and the championship matches are the ones to watch out for. WWE has eight titles across both main roster brands, and as of now, six of those will be defended at WrestleMania 37.

WWE is still yet to set up matches for the United States and SmackDown Tag Team titles. Hopefully, we will get to see those added to the match card over the coming weeks.

