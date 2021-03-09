WWE announces WrestleMania 37 ticket sale date and prices

WrestleMania 37 is just a few weeks away, and similar to last year's event, The Show of Shows will take place over two nights. However, the main difference is that WWE will be allowing fans to attend the show.

WWE has announced that tickets will be on sale for WrestleMania 37 starting next week on Tuesday, March 16. WWE announced the news via its official website.

Tickets for WrestleMania 37 range from $35 to $2,500 per ticket. Fans will also be able to buy two-day combo tickets for the event and even register themselves for an exclusive presale opportunity. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16!https://t.co/jMQwxMYOKF — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021

One of the main concerns about an event of this magnitude is health, considering the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the business. WWE has assured fans that it is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols.

WrestleMania 37 will be taking place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. The Show of Shows can be streamed live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere.

What are some of the matches at WrestleMania 37?

WrestleMania 37 is right around the corner, and many fans will be looking forward to seeing some exciting matches. As of now, WWE has confirmed at least two title matches for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Both the WWE Universal and WWE SmackDown Women's Championships will be defended at WrestleMania. Edge and Bianca Belair, the 2021 Royal Rumble winners, will challenge Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks respectively.

Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said. pic.twitter.com/fLlnFQIOvP — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 22, 2021

Fans can expect to see all the major WWE titles being defended at WrestleMania. Challengers for the WWE and RAW Women's Championships, as well as the United States and Intercontinental titles, are yet to be decided.

Which matches are you looking forward to seeing at WrestleMania 37? Let us know in the comments section down below.