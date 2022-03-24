WrestleMania 38 to air live in movie theaters across the United States

WrestleMania 38 will be screened live in theaters across the USA.

WWE recently released a press release for its investors, which states that the 38th edition of the event, set to emanate from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2 and 3 2022, will be aired live across theaters in the US. This comes as a result of a deal WWE signed with Fathom Entertainment, who distribute content to movie theaters across North America.

“Any fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s most pivotal event and Fathom Events is excited to bring these blockbuster match-ups to movie theaters nationwide,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events (an excerpt from the press release)

While the experience of watching The Showcase of Immortals in a theater full of fans would be enticing to many, those in the state of Texas would not be able to enjoy the extravaganza. No theater screening of WrestleMania 38 will occur in Texas. This is probably done to push the people of the state who want to watch the show to buy tickets to the actual event.

WrestleMania 38 is little over a week away

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 38, is just a little over a week away. The 2 night event will take place on Saturday, Sunday, April 2 and 3.

The event has already sold over 100,000 tickets over both nights. The company is expecting a full house at the AT&T Stadium. The venue regularly has a capacity of 80,000 people, but can hold about 100,000 when floor seats are included. The last WrestleMania to take place at this stadium was WrestleMania 32 whaich was main evented by Triple H vs. Roman Reigns, where WWE claimed to have a full hoofwith over 100,000 people, though that number is somewhat disputed.

With most of the matches for the two nights in place, let’s see what matches are in store for us, and on what nights-

WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1) confirmed card

The KO Show featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday (Night 2) confirmed card

WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) RAW Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Carmella & Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Carmella & Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler AJ Styles vs. Edge

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

Are you guys excited for WrestleMania 38? Are any of you going to catch the event in a theater? Sign off in the comments section below.

