WrestleMania 38 defeats the Super Bowl on the social media field

Last week, WWE held its most-attended and highest-grossing WrestleMania event in the company's long history — WrestleMania 38. The show was held over two nights and drew 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries to the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

On top of setting the bar for attendance and revenue, WWE also took over social media, setting records for the number of video views, hours, and impressions of any event in WWE history.

Not only that, but in a crowning achievement, WWE’s WrestleMania beat the Super Bowl on social media via impressions, video views, video watch time, and engagements. (Source: CONVIVA)

The data for WWE's WrestleMania event compared to the Super Bowl can be seen below:

Impressions: WWE: 2.2 Billion Impressions vs. Super Bowl: 1.8 Billion Impressions

Video Views: WWE: 1.1 Billion Video Views vs. Super Bowl: 618 Million Video Views

Video Watch Time: WWE: 13.1 Million Hours compared vs. Super Bowl 3.56 Million Hours

Engagements: WWE: 87 Million Engagements vs. Super Bowl: 78 Million Engagements

WWE breaks social media records at WrestleMania 38

Overall, WWE broke through several barriers this time at WrestleMania 38. They did a record 1.1 billion views across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter. This was an increase of 47% from WrestleMania 37.

On top of that, they had a record number of 785 million minutes or 13 million hours of video consumed — an increase of 29%. Finally, their 2.2 billion Impressions, was an increase of 10% from the previous year, showing impressive growth.

When it came to posts with the highest engagement in history during an event, WrestleMania 38 shone through once more. The first was when Cody Rhodes returned to WWE. It generated 500,000 engagements during its broadcast. A huge number, indeed!

The second one was the Pat McAfee/Austin Theory/Mr. McMahon match, which hit over 450,000 engagements during its broadcast. Mr. McMahon returned to the ring and beat Pat McAfee, an impressive feat that was cheered on by the fans.

Overall, the company's presence on social media appears to have only grown over the years. Having beaten the Super Bowl, WrestleMania 38 has proven itself to be one of the biggest events of the year.

