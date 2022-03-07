Match pulled from TV due to WrestleMania 38 development

A match featuring Austin Theory was pulled from the WWE Main Event broadcast this week. This comes after Theory was slotted into a WrestleMania 38 match with Pat McAfee on this week's SmackDown.

Theory took on Apollo Crews in WWE Main Event tapings for this week. According to WrestleTalk, the bout was pulled from the broadcast alongside the match between Veer and Storm Grayson. The show was instead filled with replays from Raw and SmackDown.

Theory was confirmed as Pat McAfee's opponent on Friday night. Vince McMahon had offered the match to Pat in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

Many fans thought at first that McMahon himself would be in the match. But it was the former "Evolve" World Champion that strolled out and declared himself McAfee's opponent. He then slapped the former NHL All-Pro.

Austin Theory has certainly been enjoying the spotlight lately. The young star took on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship just last night at WWE's Madison Square Garden event.

The champion retained his title and was then attacked by his WrestleMania opponent Roman Reigns, who posed with both titles to end the show.

WrestleMania 38 confirmed card (as of now)

The two-night card for WrestleMania 38 is taking form as we get closer to the event. The 2022 edition of The Show of Shows is set to take place Saturday and Sunday, 2nd and 3rd April at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Matches confirmed for Saturday, April 2nd are:

Charlotte Flair(c) vs. Ronda Rousy - SmackDown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch(c) vs. Bianca Belair - Raw Wome's Championship

Dominick & Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

Confirmed matches for Sunday, April 3rd are:

Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs. Brock Lesner (WWE Champion) - unification match

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville.

Finally, matches that have been confirmed but are not yet scheduled for either night are:

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi - Women's Tag Team Championship

